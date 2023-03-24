Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Strong storms possible today

First Alert Weather Day - strong storms are possible today, clearing by this evening.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cloudy skies, windy, and muggy this morning. While most of us will start the morning off dry, showers and thunderstorms will be moving into East Texas by the mid to late morning hours, with thunderstorms becoming somewhat widespread this afternoon. There is a chance we could see some stronger storms in East Texas today, especially for those east of US Highway 69 - though the higher severe weather threat today will be outside of our area (in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi). Still, because some storms could become severe today in East Texas, we have a First Alert Weather Day in place. Please make sure you are staying tuned to changing weather conditions in your area. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 70s, with highs in the mid to upper 70s today. This evening, the last of the storms will be moving out and we’ll see clearing skies for the evening. Overnight, we’ll cool into the low 50s and hold onto a bit of a breeze. Saturday’s forecast looks fantastic! Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s - a perfect spring day if you ask me. Some cloud cover will return on Sunday, and there will be a chance for showers with the clouds, mainly in Deep East Texas. Next week looks somewhat unsettled with chances for showers on multiple days, but temperatures should pretty close to seasonal normals for late March. We’ll see lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s most of the week. Have a great Friday and weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

