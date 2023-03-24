Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing

The parents of Joaquin Oliver were removed Thursday from a House committee meeting. (Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The father of a teen who died in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting was arrested at the capitol Thursday for disrupting a hearing on strengthening access to guns.

The Republican chairman of the subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, Rep. Pat Fallon, ordered the removal, first, of Patricia Oliver.

She then accuses gun rights advocates of taking away her son, Joaquin, who died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Fallon then orders the removal of her husband, Manuel.

What’s not on the video is Capitol Police pinning Manuel Oliver to the ground outside the chamber and arresting him.

That happened as fellow gun safety advocates chanted, “He’s not violent.”

At some point, Fallon compared the demonstrators to Jan. 6 rioters, drawing ire from Democrats on the panel.

The hearing was called, “ATF’s assault on the Second Amendment: When is enough enough?”

Joaquin Oliver was one of 17 people who died because of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He was 17 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerroderick Bright
Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment...
2 Athens men killed in Tyler apartment complex shooting
William George Davis
Criminologist talks about interviewing Tyler hospital serial killer William Davis

Latest News

Kendall Johnson in court.
Jury deliberating in Kilgore murder trial
Closing arguments in Kilgore murder trial
Closing arguments in Kilgore murder trial
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti and more
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Tyler man killed after running stop sign, hitting 18-wheeler
The ceremony was held in the garden of one of the houses on the trail.
Azalea Trail ribbon cutting launches annual historic tour