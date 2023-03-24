Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cass County jailer accused of smuggling prohibited items

Mark Allen Thomas
Mark Allen Thomas(Cass County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cass County Jail detention officer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly bringing prohibited items into the jail.

Mark Allen Thomas, 58, was arrested on a felony warrant following an investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers, and Cass County District Attorney’s Office.

The nature of the prohibited items have not been released. Thomas was released on bond.

