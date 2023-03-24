Cass County jailer accused of smuggling prohibited items

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cass County Jail detention officer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly bringing prohibited items into the jail.

Mark Allen Thomas, 58, was arrested on a felony warrant following an investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers, and Cass County District Attorney’s Office.

The nature of the prohibited items have not been released. Thomas was released on bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.