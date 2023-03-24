Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Broccoli salad with special bacon dressing by Dudley Lang

Our friend Dudley Lang, owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, joins us to share a great...
Our friend Dudley Lang, owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, joins us to share a great summer salad, jazzed up with his special bacon dressing. Keep this recipe on hand all spring and summer long.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang, owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, joins us to share a great summer salad, jazzed up with his special bacon dressing. Keep this recipe on hand all spring and summer long.

Broccoli salad with special bacon dressing

Ingredients

6 cups broccoli florets

1/4 cup chopped purple onion

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

grape or cherry tomatoes

crumbled, cooked bacon

sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

Combine mayo, sugar, vinegar, and bacon in a bowl. Set aside.

In a large salad bowl, combine broccoli, tomatoes, and onion. Pour dressing over the salad, then toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for several hours to overnight.

When ready to serve, sprinkle with the grated cheddar cheese. Enjoy!

Visit Dudley’s Cajun Cafe on Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerroderick Bright
Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment...
Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths
William George Davis
Criminologist talks about interviewing Tyler hospital serial killer William Davis

Latest News

Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Strawberries Rebecca by “Cook’n Guy” David Wallace
Strawberries Rebecca by “Cook’n Guy” David Wallace
Strawberries Rebecca by "Cook'n Guy" David Wallace
Strawberries Rebecca by "Cook'n Guy" David Wallace
Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.
Taco Bell bringing back fan-favorite Volcano Menu