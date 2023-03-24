Azalea Trail ribbon cutting launches annual historic tour

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for Visit Tyler’s 64th annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail.

The ceremony was held in the garden of one of the houses on the trail, the home of Joan Pyron at 212 W. Dobbs St. Visitors were encouraged to attend and learn about the flowers this season, in addition to a new horse carriage for the tour.

The event was opened by Chairman of the Board of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey, who spoke about the importance of the Azalea Trails.

“It is a time of year when Tyler is defined,” he said. “This is one of our landmark events, and on behalf of the chamber, I am so excited that everyone is here. We have visitors who will be coming throughout the coming weeks to experience the beauty that makes up Tyler — the charm, the character.”

Tyler’s mayor, Don Warren, also attended and expressed how unique it will be for people to experience Tyler by carriage.

“On the way here, a horse and buggy was setting up,” Warren said, “and I stopped and asked them, ‘What are you doing?’ And, they go, ‘We’re going to be running the horse and buggy around the Azalea Trails. Which is exciting! You can drive the trails or you can ride the trails — get on a horse and a buggy.”

The Azalea Trails officially run from Mar. 24 to Apr. 9, featuring more than ten miles of residential gardens and historic homes covered with azaleas, tulips, wisteria, dogwood and more.

The “Historic Tyler on Tour!” program, which opens several of the historic houses for the public to explore, enhances the event. Held Apr. 1-2, this part of the tour is an annual fundraising event for Historic Tyler, the city’s preservation organization. This year, all the tour houses are within walking distance and located in The Charnwood Residential Historic District, the first historic district designated in Tyler.

“We have many historical treasures in Tyler, but these houses are particularly endearing,” said Ashley Washmon, executive director for Historic Tyler. “The Charnwood Residential Historic District contains one of Tyler’s largest and best-preserved concentrations of historic homes, built in response to increasing prosperity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Each property featured on the tour has a rich history....We invite you to join us on tour and enjoy part of what makes Tyler special!”

For more information on the Azalea Trails and a map of the two courses visitors may explore, click here.

To get tickets for “Historic Tyler on Tour!” and learn more about the houses involved, click here.

