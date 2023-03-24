Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s warm and breezy out there today with winds gusting up to at least 20 mph in some areas.  Temperatures are warming quickly and most places will reach the upper 70s and some places will hit 80 degrees.  The showers and thunderstorms from this morning have dissipated, but redevelopment is expect into the early afternoon as a dryline moves into East Texas.  Expect a broken line of storms to progress from west to east across the region into the afternoon, coming to an end by early evening.  A few storms could become strong to severe with isolated tornadoes, strong wind gusts and hail all possible.  The storms will continue to strengthen as they move east and cross the state line.  Skies in East Texas will clear this evening with a nice day Saturday.  More clouds move in Sunday with a chance for a few scattered showers, especially in Deep East Texas Sunday afternoon.

