Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Woodville man accused of shooting victim in back with .22 rifle

William Lester Ener
William Lester Ener(Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Woodville man was arrested in connection to a Tyler County shooting on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, William Lester Ener, 52, is accused of shooting a victim in the back from a short distance with a .22-caliber air rifle. Tyler County deputies responded to the Tyler County Hospital around 11:44 a.m., where the victim had walked in with the wound. The victim was later airlifted to Houston in stable condition for surgery.

Deputies and investigators went to a home on the 4000 block of County Road 4092 in Dam-B, where they spoke to several people. After this, they were able to arrest Ener, and recovered the rifle at another home on the same block.

Ener was taken to Tyler County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault and continuous violence against the family. Both charges come from a separate incident just before the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ener remains in the Tyler County Jail on a $377,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County; alternate routes advised
Bobby Shaw
Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Tyler store owner denied 10-foot grace on alcohol permit near school

Latest News

William George Davis
Criminologist talks about interviewing Tyler hospital serial killer William Davis
Man found dead on U.S. 69 in Tyler County
Jerroderick Bright
Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral