Tyler Legacy new football coach Beau Trahan speaks about preparation for new season

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Legacy Red Raider’s new football coach Beau Trahan spoke with Michael Coleman after settling in to his new position in Tyler about what he is doing to prepare his players for the upcoming season.

He spent the better part of the last 7 years as the co-passing coordinator for Tulsa University in Oklahoma. Trahan leans towards the running game but will still chuck it down field when he needs to.

Settling in to his new role at Tyler Legacy has been a positive experience so far.

“I’m liking it, the kids are working really hard. We’re getting after it every day, testing them this week and getting a good number of them for summer conditioning,” said coach Trahan.

Getting to know your players is an important part of coaching. Trahan believes in getting to know who they are on the field is just as important as getting to know them off the field.

“Right now it’s just about watching them move, watching them lift, just getting a good evaluation with each kid. Get them out throwing a ball, seeing where w need to put the pieces together.”

Coach Trahan has his first game with Tyler Legacy at the start of the season in the fall.

