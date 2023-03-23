TVCC searching for new men’s basketball coach with departure of Mark Leslie

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) Mark Leslie is out after three seasons as head coach of Trinity Valley Community College’s head basketball coach.

A national search for his replacement has begun.

The Cardinals lost Monday in the opening round of the men’s national tournament in Hutchinson, KS. The Lady Cards begin their tournament round on Friday in Lubbock.

