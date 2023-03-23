Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

TVCC searching for new men’s basketball coach with departure of Mark Leslie

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) Mark Leslie is out after three seasons as head coach of Trinity Valley Community College’s head basketball coach.

A national search for his replacement has begun.

The Cardinals lost Monday in the opening round of the men’s national tournament in Hutchinson, KS. The Lady Cards begin their tournament round on Friday in Lubbock.

MARK LESLIE IS OUT, AFTER THREE SEASONS AS THE HEAD MAN.

A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A NEW MEN’S COACH HAS BEGUN.

THE CARDINALS LOST MONDAY IN THE OPENING ROUND OF THE MEN’S NATIONAL TOURNAMENT IN HUTCHINSON KANSAS.

LADY CARDS BEGIN THEIR TOURNAMENT ROUND ON FRIDAY IN LUBBOCK.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kendall Johnson
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is getting ready to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a...
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store

Latest News

The Angelina College Roadrunners.
Angelina College’s 8-run inning good for walkoff win
The Elkhart High School girls powerlifting team was celebrated at a pep rally on Wednesday.
Elkhart girls celebrated for powerlifting win
After a recent city council meeting where the community voiced their interest, the Marshall...
What’s the dill? Marshall Civic Center hosts pickleball games
The Angelina College Roadrunners.
Angelina College’s 8-run inning good for walkoff win