Thursday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re waking up to clouds and a few sprinkles again this morning, but just like yesterday, clouds will clear this afternoon.  It will be warm and breezy today with south winds gusting to 20 mph and temperatures reaching the lower 80s.  Clouds return tonight with a slight chance for rain after midnight, then a likely chance for a broken line of thunderstorms moving into East Texas tomorrow morning.  The line will continue through midday and into the early afternoon, before moving out of the area by evening.  A few stronger storms are possible, but no widespread severe weather is expected at this time.  Clouds clear late tomorrow with sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures headed into the weekend.  A few places could see some more showers by Sunday afternoon.

