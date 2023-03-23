Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly cloudy skies are expected through late tonight, becoming cloudy again as we start our Thursday. Skies during the afternoon will become partly cloudy during the afternoon...maybe even mostly sunny for a short time. Clouds return on Friday as we await a moderately strong cold front. With this front, strong storms are likely to our West on Thursday and Thursday night, then the front moves closer, and the storms weaken a bit...so not expecting much in the way of severe storms until Friday morning as they strengthen over easternmost sections of East Texas and finally over Louisiana. The strongest storms are still expected to occur over Louisiana on Friday with a few possible over Eastern sections of ETX. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday, especially during the first ½ of the day is HIGH and should fall to LOW by mid-afternoon on Friday for most. By afternoon, storms exit ETX. Saturday looks to be the nicest day of the next 7 with lots of sunshine and lighter wind. More showers and thundershowers will be possible late on Sunday as another front passes through early on Monday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be fairly nice days with cool mornings and mild afternoons, under a partly cloudy sky.

