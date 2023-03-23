Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Man found dead on U.S. 69 in Tyler County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The dead body of a man was found on U.S. 69 in Tyler County on Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post made by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a body lying on U.S. 69 south, near County Road 1065. They arrived at the location around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies and DPS troopers arrived to find a dead man in the southbound lane, next to a truck parked on the shoulder. They secured the scene, and said that multiple items of evidence were collected.

The body was taken to the Jefferson County Forensic Medical Examiner for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County; alternate routes advised
Bobby Shaw
Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Tyler store owner denied 10-foot grace on alcohol permit near school

Latest News

William Lester Ener
Woodville man accused of shooting victim in back with .22 rifle
William George Davis
Criminologist talks about interviewing Tyler hospital serial killer William Davis
Jerroderick Bright
Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral