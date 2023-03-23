First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - An upper level trough will be moving through the Central United States today and tomorrow with the potential for severe weather for much of the southern parts of the nation.

Ahead of this trough of low pressure, strong south winds have brought in deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Friday will start off cloudy and muggy in East Texas with breezy south winds. A few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm will be possible through midday. A weak front pushes into the area by lunchtime and that, along with ample moisture and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon, will give plenty of energy for thunderstorms to begin to strengthen in the Eastern half of the East Texas area.

Expect thunderstorms to continue to strengthen and become strong to severe before reaching the state line. Storms will move across the state line by early evening, ending the severe weather threat for East Texas.

All types of severe weather are possible, including winds gusting to 60-70 mph, hail and tornadoes.

