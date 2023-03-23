Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County; alternate routes advised

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire and rescue agencies have responded to a fatal wreck involving a tractor trailer tanker truck that has left one person dead and a reported large oil-product leak.

The wreck took place on Hwy 259 and FM 850 just between Henderson and Kilgore at around 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Authorities on the scene have reported a large amount of an oil like product coming from the tanker truck and have requested assistance from TxDOT.

All Hwy 259 southbound lanes have been closed but the northbound outside lanes will remain open.

If you are coming from the Kilgore area and heading towards Henderson please divert to Hwy 42 to Hwy 323 to avoid the collision. If you are coming from the Henderson area headed towards Kilgore please divert to Hwy 323 to Hwy 42 to avoid the collision and prevent further congestion.

