Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

East Texan student athlete Terry Bussey becomes 5 star recruit

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Timpson’s star player Terry Bussey has officially become a 5 star recruit.

Bussey is known to be fast, agile, and has tremendous balance. This makes for a dangerous combination that big name universities value.

The schools keeping an eye on him are the usual big timers including Alabama, LSU, Arizona State, and Texas Tech.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Shaw
Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet

Latest News

The Angelina College Roadrunners.
Angelina College’s 8-run inning good for walkoff win
The Elkhart High School girls powerlifting team was celebrated at a pep rally on Wednesday.
Elkhart girls celebrated for powerlifting win
Morris Frank Park master plan
Master plan revealed for Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park
Mark Leslie
TVCC searching for new men’s basketball coach with departure of Mark Leslie