East Texan student athlete Terry Bussey becomes 5 star recruit

TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Timpson’s star player Terry Bussey has officially become a 5 star recruit.

Bussey is known to be fast, agile, and has tremendous balance. This makes for a dangerous combination that big name universities value.

The schools keeping an eye on him are the usual big timers including Alabama, LSU, Arizona State, and Texas Tech.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.