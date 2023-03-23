Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kendall Johnson
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is getting ready to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a...
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store

Latest News

Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Trial continues for Tyler man accused of planning murder
Home Prices Down
Tyler realtor explains recent shift in housing prices
Gas Station Alcohol Sales
Gas Station Alcohol sales
Catalytic Converter Bill
Texas Legislature's Criminal Justice Committee passes bill aimed at catalytic converter theft
Marshall Pickleball
What’s the dill? Marshall Civic Center hosts pickleball games