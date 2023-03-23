Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coffee City police searching for man accused of assault, using false names

Christopher Wolfe
Christopher Wolfe(Coffee City Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking for help finding a man wanted on four charges who was involved in a disturbance at a motel on Lake Palestine.

Authorities are searching for Christopher Wolfe, 30, who also uses the name Andrew William Wilson, Anthony George Bush and “any other names he comes up with,” Coffee City Police said in a social media post. Wolfe currently has four active warrants, police said.

On Mar. 15 around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Lake Palestine Motor Inn for a disturbance, where Wolfe had allegedly assaulted a woman and then fled prior to officers’ arrival. Police said a warrant was issued for assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

That same day at about 5 p.m., police responded to a vehicle in a ditch by Fat Dogs beverages on Live Oak Drive. The driver, Wolfe, gave a false name then ran behind Fat Dogs beverages into an unlocked home nearby, the post said.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist but were unable to locate Wolfe. Three additional warrants for evading arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive and criminal trespass were issued.

If you locate this person or have any information on where he may be, contact the Coffee City Police Department at (903) 876-4946 or Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-5128.

