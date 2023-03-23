Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

City of Tyler encourages residents to ‘bee’ mindful this Spring

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Spring is here and plants are beginning to bloom, attracting certain pollinators to come out of their hives. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with the Tyler Bee Committee about their efforts to educated East Texans on sustaining bees this season.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than one-third of all crop production requires insect pollination. And bees are the primary pollinators, making them a vital part of food sourcing.

“Without bees, you know you’re going to miss out on a lot of foods that you like. Even in the cattle industry, cows eat alfalfa and clover and those have to be pollinated,” said Erin Garner, community coordinator for Keep Tyler Beautiful.

Through the nonprofit organization Bee City USA, the City of Tyler is encouraging East Texans to make conscious choices this Spring.

“Whether it’s your purchasing of plants your going to have in your landscape or how often you mow things like that. It really can make a huge impact on not only food sources for bees but their nesting areas,” Garner said.

Garner noted that even certain pesticides can be harmful to pollinators.

“So looking at alternative sources of pesticides, natural pesticides or pesticides that are created that are pollinator friendly,” she said.

Just a few years ago, the City of Tyler installed a nesting habitat at the Tyler Rose garden as an educational standpoint. Though at this time, the hive is under maintenance.

“Our bees currently, they have to overwinter. They can’t stay out here when it’s cold. But our new hive, we are hoping our bees will be able to overwinter there so they’ll never have to leave us again,” Garner said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kendall Johnson
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is getting ready to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a...
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store

Latest News

Livestock show at Angelina County Fair.
Angelina County Fair showcases livestock raised by local youth
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
Morris Frank Park master plan
Master plan revealed for Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park
Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley is participating in Meals on Wheels' Mayor Mayhem.
Whitehouse mayor partners with Meals on Wheels to cheer up recipients