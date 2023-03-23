Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police said a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The alert has been canceled for Aubree Trainer.

The Azle Police Department said on Facebook that she was located but the investigation is still ongoing. No other information was provided.

The alert had stated a suspect was driving a white panel van with an unknown license plate number and last seen at the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County; alternate routes advised
Bobby Shaw
Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Tyler store owner denied 10-foot grace on alcohol permit near school

Latest News

Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
DeSantis walks back ‘territorial dispute’ remark on Ukraine
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a briefing with...
Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
William Lester Ener
Woodville man accused of shooting victim in back with .22 rifle