Amarillo Police: Man wanted on charge of assaulting a pregnant woman

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers said a man is wanted on a charge of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 18-year-old Victor Anthony Lujan is wanted on two charges, which are aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a pregnant person in Potter County.

Lujan is described as weighing 190 pounds, is 5-feet-9-inches tall, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Victor Anthony Lujan
Victor Anthony Lujan(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

