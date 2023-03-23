Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested with 90 pounds of marijuana which he was dealing over Snapchat, an arrest affidavit said.

Jerroderick Antoine Bright, 23, was the subject of an investigation which began around August, 2022. He was a convicted felon for previous marijuana arrests prior to this investigation. The investigation began in connection with illegal activity on Bright’s Snapchat account, which was being monitored by the Smith County Sheriff’s office according to the affidavit.

Bright was posting pictures of large amounts of marijuana, multiple handguns, and a “Draco,” which is a “short AK style weapon” on this account, according to the affidavit. The pictures reportedly indicated that he was selling the marijuana through the account.

The affidavit said that Bright moved the drugs with two vehicles; a dark silver Chevrolet Tahoe, and a black Dodge Charger. On Feb. 17, while Bright was on what the affidavit referred to as a “dope run” in the silver Tahoe, a state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop when Bright was seen travelling above the speed limit on Interstate 20.

This traffic stop resulted in a chase; Bright began fleeing in the Tahoe, and eventually authorities were able to stop the vehicle by use of road spikes. According to the affidavit, the successful spiking of the tires caused the Tahoe to crash in a ditch, where four men left the vehicle and ran to the tree line.

The authorities were able to catch all four men, and afterwards searched the Tahoe. The affidavit said the total findings were $6,738 and 90 pounds of marijuana.

Bright was arrested following the chase, and later bonded out. The arrest affidavit for the charge of delivery of marijuana >50lbs<=2,000lbs, a 1st degree felony, was issued on Feb. 23.

Bright is now being held in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

