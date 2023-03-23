Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed

Jerroderick Bright
Jerroderick Bright(Smith County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested with 90 pounds of marijuana which he was dealing over Snapchat, an arrest affidavit said.

Jerroderick Antoine Bright, 23, was the subject of an investigation which began around August, 2022. He was a convicted felon for previous marijuana arrests prior to this investigation. The investigation began in connection with illegal activity on Bright’s Snapchat account, which was being monitored by the Smith County Sheriff’s office according to the affidavit.

Bright was posting pictures of large amounts of marijuana, multiple handguns, and a “Draco,” which is a “short AK style weapon” on this account, according to the affidavit. The pictures reportedly indicated that he was selling the marijuana through the account.

The affidavit said that Bright moved the drugs with two vehicles; a dark silver Chevrolet Tahoe, and a black Dodge Charger. On Feb. 17, while Bright was on what the affidavit referred to as a “dope run” in the silver Tahoe, a state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop when Bright was seen travelling above the speed limit on Interstate 20.

This traffic stop resulted in a chase; Bright began fleeing in the Tahoe, and eventually authorities were able to stop the vehicle by use of road spikes. According to the affidavit, the successful spiking of the tires caused the Tahoe to crash in a ditch, where four men left the vehicle and ran to the tree line.

The authorities were able to catch all four men, and afterwards searched the Tahoe. The affidavit said the total findings were $6,738 and 90 pounds of marijuana.

Bright was arrested following the chase, and later bonded out. The arrest affidavit for the charge of delivery of marijuana >50lbs<=2,000lbs, a 1st degree felony, was issued on Feb. 23.

Bright is now being held in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County; alternate routes advised
Bobby Shaw
Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Tyler store owner denied 10-foot grace on alcohol permit near school

Latest News

William Lester Ener
Woodville man accused of shooting victim in back with .22 rifle
William George Davis
Criminologist talks about interviewing Tyler hospital serial killer William Davis
Man found dead on U.S. 69 in Tyler County
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral