Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

911 call: 5 boys stuck in Staten Island sewers scream for help

Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys was rescued. (Credit: FDNY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Five boys were rescued Tuesday after getting stuck in a New York sewer system.

The New York City Fire Department said the boys crawled in through a tunnel in Staten Island.

They got about a quarter of a mile in before realizing they could not get back out.

FDNY released the 911 call that led to the rescue.

The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system. (Credit: FDNY via CNN Newsource)

It took emergency personnel about 30 minutes to locate them inside the sewer.

All five kids were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the rescue.

“I’m just happy that we’re all OK,” one of the rescued boys said.

A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience. (Credit: WCBS via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Shaw
Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department...
Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll
Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys were rescued.
Images: Boys rescued from Staten Island sewer system
Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking