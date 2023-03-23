Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

3 girls’ deaths now considered to be homicides

Autopsies show evidence that the children were strangled
Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, were reported as missing about 9 p.m. July 29 of 2022.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Texas — The deaths of three children in East Texas now are being investigated as homicides.

Autopsy reports for all three girls indicate evidence of strangulation; and they suffered lacerations to their faces, the Cass County Criminal District Attorney’s Office reported Thursday, March 23.

Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, were reported as missing about 9 p.m. July 29 by their cousin Paris Propps, who was responsible for their care while their mother was working. The next day, the three girls’ bodies were recovered from a pond off Texas Highway 77 outside of Atlanta, Texas.

The girls’ three siblings were located inside the home unharmed.

Authorities report that multiple witness statements have been obtained and that DNA testing is ongoing.

The Texas Rangers, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office are seeking any new information that would lead to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, call Texas Ranger Josh Mason at (903) 255-5727.

RELATED:

3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond
3 children’s bodies recovered from pond (VIDEO)
3 children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerroderick Bright
Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed
Bobby Shaw
Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Carthage Softball Video
Carthage Softball Video
State of Gregg County
State of Gregg County
William Davis Hulu Interview
New docu-series examines case of Tyler hospital serial killer
Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Victim's sister takes stand in Kendall Johnson trial