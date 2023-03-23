3 girls’ deaths now considered to be homicides

LINDEN, Texas — The deaths of three children in East Texas now are being investigated as homicides.

Autopsy reports for all three girls indicate evidence of strangulation; and they suffered lacerations to their faces, the Cass County Criminal District Attorney’s Office reported Thursday, March 23.

Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, were reported as missing about 9 p.m. July 29 by their cousin Paris Propps, who was responsible for their care while their mother was working. The next day, the three girls’ bodies were recovered from a pond off Texas Highway 77 outside of Atlanta, Texas.

The girls’ three siblings were located inside the home unharmed.

Authorities report that multiple witness statements have been obtained and that DNA testing is ongoing.

The Texas Rangers, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office are seeking any new information that would lead to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, call Texas Ranger Josh Mason at (903) 255-5727.

