2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies were shot and a suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened at 3125 Bradford Place in the Meadowbrook area of unincorporated Shelby County on Wednesday morning, March 22.

Both deputies were taken by ambulance to UAB Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were released Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the deputies were doing a welfare check at the home when the shooting happened.

Upon arrival, deputies say they observed signs of forced entry into the home. While checking the residence, deputies say they were assaulted with a firearm, and returned fire.

The suspect surrendered to police a short time after negotiating with deputies, according to authorities.

Authorities in Shelby County have identified the suspect as 31-year-old John Russell Thomason.

Thomason is being held at the Shelby County Jail on two attempted murder/assault of a police officer with a gun charges. His bond on those two charges is a total of $1 million.

Thomason is also facing a criminal trespassing charge. That charge carries a $2,000 bond.

31-year-old Joseph Russell Thomason is accused of attempted murder/assault of a police officer with a gun. (Shelby County Jail)

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said, “I want to thank all the agencies who assisted today during this terrible attack. I ask for the public to pray for our deputies involved today, and for all of our brave men and women putting their lives on the line to keep us safe.”

This is an ongoing investigation by the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the shooting speaks to the dangers law enforcement face every day. He’s grateful to hear the deputies are OK.

“In situations like this I hope is that reminder to everyone in the community that we need to be thankful and appreciate the risks that law enforcement takes for us every day and their passion in being able to keep us safe,” Marshall said.

“I’m thankful, first and foremost, that our deputies are going to be alright,” said District Attorney Matt Casey. “This is a stark reminder of the dangers that our law enforcement officers face each and every day. Our office will continue to work in coordination with the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to pursue justice in this case,” said Casey.

Police say if convicted, Thomason will face a range of punishment anywhere from 10 years imprisonment to life in prison for each count of attempted murder, and up to one year in the county jail for criminal trespass.

