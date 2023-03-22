Wood County Jail removed from non-compliant list

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Jail has been removed from a state non-compliant list.

The jail was previously on the list following a state inspection. The report stated a jail nurse did not pack medication properly, which resulted in an inmate not receiving medication. Additionally, it was also discovered that improper medication was dispensed to an inmate resulting in the inmate being transported to the hospital.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website. Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

