Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested for alleged arson following a house fire in Wills Point.

On March 9 at about 4 p.m., the Van Zandt Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire at 949 Willow St. to find a house with several windows broken out and heavy fire damage in a corner identifed as the master bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A witness said they saw Bobby Shaw, 45, of Wills Point, break the windows, then re-enter the house to retrieve two dogs before leaving the area, the document stated. Officers apprehended Shaw and transported him to the Van Zandt County Jail.

Within the house, the affidavit said a deputy found the furniture had been knocked over, and there were reportedly paper and books with fire damage in the area of the fire origin. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the entire structure.

In an interview with officers the next day, the document said Shaw stated he was at home taking a shower when he noticed the fire. He also reportedly told an officer he needed to get out of Willow Lake, and that he made his wife leave the house before the fire started. The affidavit said Shaw stated he “wanted her out of there because he was going to have to do something he didn’t want her around for.”

Shaw has been charged with arson and evading arrest, with bond set at $110,000 collectively.

