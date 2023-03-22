What’s the dill? Marshall Civic Center hosts pickleball games

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - After a recent city council meeting where the community voiced their interest, the Marshall civic center is hosting courts for pickleball games.

Anna Lane, director of community services in Marshall, heard residents and answered with racquets, nets, and a little tape on the floor of the city’s civic center.

“The folks wanted pickleball,” said Lane, “and so we’re trying to do some more engagement activities within the city of Marshall and this seemed like a fun way to get activities going at the convention center and to meet a need.”

The convention center has been hosting pickleball for the month of March on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The games will continue throughout the rest of March but will take a hiatus in April as the convention center is booked for other things.

However, the games will begin again in May. They will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to better accommodate those with school schedules and those who wish to play after work.

The word seems to have gotten around about the pickleball courts because the convention center has seen people come not only from Marshall but from Longview and Elysian Fields.

Leslie Borcherding is one of those who came from Longview to use the courts and she enjoys how helpful the other players at the civic center are.

“All the people that are here playing are so helpful,” said Borcherding, “they had a lot of tips, they teach as they play.”

Marshall residents seem to be enjoying the courts set up in the civic center, at least Robert Johnson and Donna Adamo are.

“I like it, I like it a lot,” said Johnson. “I’m pretty sure a lot of people in Marshall, when they find out it’s here, they’re going to show up,” added Johnson.

Adamo was one of the initial group who went to the city council meeting to ask for the pickleball courts and she’s positive more community members will show up.

“I feel like it’s just a matter of getting the word out.” said Adamo, “People will come and people will love it.”

Both Johnson and Adamo have similar things to say about the usefulness of the indoor pickleball courts.

“It’s good,” said Johnson, “When it’s raining outside, it’s dry inside ya know.”

“It’s been wonderful,” said Adamo “inside you can play in any weather.”

