Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler store owner denied 10-foot grace on alcohol permit near school

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council has denied a store owner’s request for an alcohol permit due to the proximity of a school.

The store, Super Diamond Eagle Inc. on the 1500 block of East 5th Street, is 290 feet from Bell Elementary School. The current distance required by zoning law in order for a business be eligible for a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) license is 300 feet.

The store owner stood before the city council and asked them to consider approving a special use permit to grant an exception to reduce the required distance by 10 feet. This request was an appeal to a previous denial decision by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Wednesday request was denied by the city council in a 5-1 decision. Mayor Don Warren was the only vote in favor.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kendall Johnson
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is getting ready to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a...
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store

Latest News

Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Trial continues for Tyler man accused of planning murder
Home Prices Down
Tyler realtor explains recent shift in housing prices
Gas Station Alcohol Sales
Gas Station Alcohol sales
Catalytic Converter Bill
Texas Legislature's Criminal Justice Committee passes bill aimed at catalytic converter theft
Marshall Pickleball
What’s the dill? Marshall Civic Center hosts pickleball games