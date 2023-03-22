Tyler store owner denied 10-foot grace on alcohol permit near school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council has denied a store owner’s request for an alcohol permit due to the proximity of a school.

The store, Super Diamond Eagle Inc. on the 1500 block of East 5th Street, is 290 feet from Bell Elementary School. The current distance required by zoning law in order for a business be eligible for a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) license is 300 feet.

The store owner stood before the city council and asked them to consider approving a special use permit to grant an exception to reduce the required distance by 10 feet. This request was an appeal to a previous denial decision by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Wednesday request was denied by the city council in a 5-1 decision. Mayor Don Warren was the only vote in favor.

