Tyler Area MPO to build railroad database, prioritize crossing improvements

The City Council authorized the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to enter into an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc., to develop a railroad cross
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City Council authorized the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to enter into an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc., to develop a railroad crossing analysis and inventory for each rail line in Smith County on Wednesday.

The City of Tyler will pay the upfront costs for the study but will be 100 percent reimbursed for the $150,000 through the MPO’s grant.

The Railroad Inventory and Analysis aims to develop an inventory of the Smith County rail network and build a database of the activity level on each rail line.

Additionally, each street intersection with a rail line will also be analyzed to create a prioritized list for intersection improvements.

Lastly, the project will prepare standard operating procedures for the local governments to use as a guide for engaging the railroad in their planning and maintenance efforts.

The approved FY 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) for the MPO provides for a consultant to develop a Railroad Inventory and Analysis. As the City of Tyler serves as the fiscal agent for the MPO, the MPO follows the City of Tyler’s financial procedures as the City serves as which require contracts over $50,000 be authorized by the Tyler City Council.

