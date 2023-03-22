Trial continues for Tyler man accused of planning murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecution continued to present their case in the trail of Kendall Damaal Johnson on Wednesday morning.

Johnson is accused of influencing his friend, Calvin Marcelus Anderson of Henderson, to stab Lashekia Shardae Kenney to death on September 2, 2021. Anderson pleaded guilty to the murder in January, but will not be sentenced until the trial of Johnson is complete.

A forensic examiner testified Wednesday morning that Kenney had 17 stab wounds, with a wound to the throat, which cut her jugular artery.

Our previous reporting on the trial can be read here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.