Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards

Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of select Sunbeam heated blankets.

According to the CPSC, the recall includes about 43,000 queen-sized blankets made by Sunbeam as the items could overheat and create a fire or burn hazard.

Officials said there have been 13 reports of the blankets overheating with no injuries currently reported.

The blankets included in the recall were sold on Amazon and in small independent stores from September 2022 through January 2023 for $120.

According to the recall alert, the blankets have a model number of 32810027 with the Sunbeam logo and model number printed on the wash label.

The blankets were sold with detachable controllers in nine different colors from ivory to dark green.

The safety commission advised consumers to immediately stop using and unplug the blankets. Those affected by the recall can contact Star Elite regarding the refund process at 877-383-6399 or online.

