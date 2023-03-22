Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades to begin in 2024

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve a $1,745,800 engineering services contract with KSA Engineers, Inc., for the design of the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration Basin and Final Clarifier Improvements project.

The improvements project includes the rehabilitation of two aeration basins, two final clarifiers, a return activated sludge pump station, digested sludge pump station, the construction of a new electrical building, and associated electrical and controls improvements.

“This project will replace and rehabilitate key components used to biologically treat and remove suspended solids in wastewater before it is released back into the environment,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. “Wastewater treatment is crucial to protecting the environment.”

The Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1955. The plant has an aging system that needs rehabilitation. The wastewater treatment plant is vital to public health and clean water in Tyler and the surrounding area.

Construction on the project is estimated to begin in March 2024 and be completed around March 2026.

The project is funded through utility bonds.

