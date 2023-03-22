Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock

Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A search is underway for a missing senior man from Trinity County.

Jerry Bailey, 74, was last seen at about 1 p.m. headed out to check fishing lines between Brown Creek, the power lines, and 190 bridge near Onalaska, Sheriff Woody Wallace says. His boat was near the private dock in Hawg Heaven.

Bailey was least seen wearing rain gear with a camouflage pattern.

He is known to have cardiac issues, Wallace says, and he asks that everyone keep an eye out for him.

Search crews are on the water looking for him at this time. Do not get on the water, Wallace asks, to make it easier for air and ground resources to work.

A nationwide Silver Alert will be issued shortly. If you have any information about Jerry Bailey or his whereabouts contact Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 642-1424.

