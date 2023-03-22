Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Payne Springs interim police chief wants ‘to try to restore the faith back in the community’

Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows and Officer Jonathan Hutchison were arrested in February
An arrest affidavit sheds new light on the arrests of Payne Springs’ police chief and a police officer after both were arrested on drug charges.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Interim Police Chief Rick Harmon said the department is, “Going to try to restore the faith back in the community.” This comes after the police chief and in officer were arrested and accused of dealing drugs previously seized by the department.

On Tuesday at a city council meeting Harmon said, “We just have to wait. We’re going to see what they’re going to do as far as the chief position. Like I said, this is a temporary position until they decide to fill it. We’re trying to recruit a couple of officers to bring in at this point there’s only myself and one other officer so we’re going to try to do that and then we’re going to try to restore the faith back in the community.”

Harmon said depending on how the city decides to chose the next chief, he would run and would be honored to serve.

