Nacogdoches HOPE food pantry opens new resource center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches HOPE Food Pantry had a grand opening Tuesday for their new resource center.

The Nacogdoches HOPE Food Pantry is the largest food pantry in Nacogdoches County. They serve over 2,400 people each month.

Their new resource center was funded by a grant from the East Texas Food Bank and the T.L.L. Temple Foundation. The building is a renovated church next to the food pantry.

Resources that will be available include a soup kitchen on the second and fourth Wednesday every month as well as offering wraparound services.

Board Member and Director of the resource center Dr. Sharon Ninness said, “On the other side of the building, we have offices for wraparound services such as social work interns, food nutrition dietetics interns, and other agencies of the Nacogdoches-area United Way, such as Family Crisis Center and Lone Star Legal Aid and others.”

The center also has a wellness clinic and computers available to fill out applications.

