Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A search for a missing senior man from Trinity County has ended after his body was found in the Trinity River where he had been fishing.
Jerry Bailey, 74, went missing on Tuesday after he was last seen on his way to check fishing lines on the river.
His body was found Wednesday morning in the area of Hawg Heaven POA.
