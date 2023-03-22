Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, Milwaukee police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson.

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.

Jacqueline Moore trold WTMJ-TV her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the same area nearly three years ago.

“Fifteen or 14 years old, it doesn’t matter it was still a child,” Moore said. “Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
DPS says Mineola ISD bus driver crossed center line in crash
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Smith County Sheriff’s office investigates newborn infant death

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo Monkey And New Rhino
Caldwell Zoo Monkey And New Rhino
Lufkin ISD Serving Line
Lufkin ISD Serving Line
Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Smith County Jail study finds ‘dramatic’ increase in turnover, overtime, inmate population
Smith County Jail study finds ‘dramatic’ increase in turnover, overtime, inmate population
Nacogdoches Jail follow Up
Updated Nacogdoches Jail Follow Up