Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Lufkin ISD school board to consider new updates for HS cafeteria

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The outdated layout of Lufkin High School’s cafeteria serving lines is causing disruption and shortening students’ lunch period.

“How can we design this space to be the most efficient, where we get kids in, and get them fed, and taken care of?” asked Lufkin ISD Nutrition Services Director Amanda Calk. She first brought the cafeteria’s need for renovations to the school board in 2019.

Calk said the current serving line layout was designed to feed 800 students during the ‘90s. Today, they are serving 1,200 students a day.

“It’s supposed to mimic a food court. Well, that creates a lot of chaos in this area when we have a lot of kids in here trying to get to these lines, and get their meals, and get to the cash register, and get out there to have enough time to eat lunch,” said Calk.

The original project was to reconstruct the entire serving area, but once the pandemic hit, the project was paused. We had a pretty major renovation to take place: moving walls, tearing walls down,” said Calk.

Now inflation is one more setback they have to deal with. Calk said it would cost $1.5 million, so she went back to the drawing board, working with architects to scale down the project, which brought the cost down to an estimated $800,000.

They will keep the same layout but add updates to their serving areas, and “we’ll also have more guard rails as well because that will help control the flow of traffic,” said Calk.

The Lufkin School Board will meet Thursday. They are expected to decide on a contractor for the project, paid using student nutrition funds.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kendall Johnson
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is getting ready to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a...
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store

Latest News

For sale sign
WebXtra: Local realtor explains recent shift in housing prices
WebXtra: Local realtor explains recent shift in housing prices
glass of water
Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades to begin in 2024
asphalt road
City Council approves annual seal coat contract
Railroad
Tyler Area MPO to build railroad database, prioritize crossing improvements