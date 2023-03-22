Lubbock family asking for early brain screenings after 11-year-old daughter suffered aneurysm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Evie Williams was a normal 11-year-old girl who enjoyed being with her family and writing stories about animals and vegetables, until one day she was left unable to walk or talk.

On May 5th, 2022, Evie complained to her mom about a headache. Like any mother, Irene Williams thought nothing of it until Evie collapsed in her room. The family called 911 on the way to the hospital and an ambulance met them halfway.

“She couldn’t move her legs so I got her into the car, and we met an ambulance, and she became unconscious and then on the way to the hospital she stopped breathing.” Irene Williams said.

Evie was taken back to be treated and assessed. Her parents were scared and desperate for answers. The doctors were unsure of what was wrong with Evie until an initial brain scan revealed a brain aneurysm.

They quickly reacted and performed a six-hour surgery to relieve the pressure in her brain; this act saved her life.

“They saved her life with that initial brain surgery and from there it was just keeping her alive.”

Evie was in a coma for almost four weeks. Doctors suggested discontinuing care but the family knew that was not an option. They didn’t give up on their daughter.

Toby Williams, Evie’s father said, “We believe that Evie will make a full recovery, but to what extent people recover - it’s just in the Lord’s hands.”

The Williams exhausted Evie’s treatment options in Lubbock and knew they needed to find a hospital that specializeed in cognitive rehab.

They began treatment in Austin, but were caught in the crossfire of healthcare and insurance. As the cost of in-patient care started to pile up, their insurance refused to cover it, and insisted that they needed to begin outpatient care. But the family believes in-patient care is the best route for Evie.

They said Evie is making great strides in recovery every day and they can only look up from here. With today’s technology Evie is able to communicate with her parents using an eye-tracking tablet and slowly making voluntary movements.

Her parents are hoping Evie’s story can help other families and make them more aware, encouraging them to screen their children if they notice any signs.

Evie’s stories have been turned into books available for purchase on Amazon with the proceeds going towards her medical bills. Their friends have also set up a GoFundMe. That link can be found here.

If you want to stay updated on Evie’s recovery, Irene Williams posts updates to the Prayers for Evie Facebook page.

