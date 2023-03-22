Longview woman arrested following multiple instances of arson

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been arrested in connection with several reports of arson.

On August 3, 2022, Fire Marshal Scott Barmore was contacted of an incendiary device that had been thrown at a home on the 2500 block of Norwood Street.

On August 16, 2022, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on two occasions, someone came onto the same property located and set fire to the home while occupants located in the home were asleep.

Following an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Christie Renae Campbell, 45, on October 3, 2022. On March 20, Campbell was arrested by Longview PD for possession of a controlled substance.

Campbell is currently being held in Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

