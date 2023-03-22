Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Longview woman arrested following multiple instances of arson

A Longview woman has been arrested in connection with several reports of arson.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been arrested in connection with several reports of arson.

On August 3, 2022, Fire Marshal Scott Barmore was contacted of an incendiary device that had been thrown at a home on the 2500 block of Norwood Street.

On August 16, 2022, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on two occasions, someone came onto the same property located and set fire to the home while occupants located in the home were asleep.

Following an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Christie Renae Campbell, 45, on October 3, 2022. On March 20, Campbell was arrested by Longview PD for possession of a controlled substance.

Campbell is currently being held in Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kendall Johnson
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is getting ready to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a...
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store

Latest News

Showcases are being held for pigs, rabbits and other livestock.
Angelina County Fair showcases livestock raised by local youth
A Longview woman has been arrested in connection with several reports of arson.
Longview woman arrested following multiple instances of arson
Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley is participating in Meals on Wheels' Mayor Mayhem.
Whitehouse mayor partners with Meals on Wheels to cheer up recipients
Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley is participating in Meals on Wheels' Mayor Mayhem.
WebXtra: Whitehouse mayor partners with Meals on Wheels to cheer up recipients