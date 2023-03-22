Jarvis Christian University celebrates Homecoming Impact Tour with inspiring speakers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian University partnered with Wells Fargo for the schools 111th Founder’s Homecoming week. Wells Fargo representatives spoke to students about how they can start taking control of their finances, build their credit, and how to properly save funds.

Dewey Norwood, the Senior lead diversity & inclusion consultant at Wells Fargo, started his career off at a call center and worked his way up within the company at Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo representatives inform student on proper management of finances. (Sariah Bonds)

“I am really excited to be bringing in amazing leaders from our banking industry from within Wells Fargo and also national celebrities to actually spotlight and talk to the students about everything from career pathways to developing and building their own brand,” said Norwood

Celebrity guest speaker, Dr. Lamman Rucker, who currently stars on the BET hit show " The Black Hamptons” spoke to students about self-empowerment and expressing their individuality.

“Unfortunately, a lot of you are probably empathic and controlled or pressured or influenced by so much around you, how much, really, are you naturally being yourself?” said Rucker.

Rucker began his acting career on daytime soap operas such as “All my Children” and “As the World Turns” prior to starring Tyler Perry’s films.

“What I ended up having was a lot of information about you know who I really am, that’s always changing too, who I likely, truly am,” said Rucker.

Amir Windon, Eight-time Grammy-award-winning entertainment executive organized the event.

Celebrity Dr. Lamman Rucker, Entertainment Executive, and Wells Fargo representative speak to students.. (Sariah Bonds)

Windon discovered Bruno Mars and works with music artist such as Kanye West and Lupe Fiasco.

“Jarvis is an amazing institution and I think we need to have more national coverage where we have national partners like Wells Fargo come and do what they do,” Windon said.

Windon met the president of Jarvis Christian University, Lester Newman on a plane in 2019, and related to his mission of helping the HBCU gain National Recognition.

“It is one area that we struggle in for sure and not to discredit our parents and generations before me, but their knowledge of finance was limited, said Windon,”

Junior student Jhavier’ Law says that he is inspired by the guest speakers to become the best version of himself.

“I’ve got to talk to these individuals to tell us that everything is possible that nothing is too far out of reach,” said Law.

Three scholarships will be awarded to students who upload the best video selfie to The Big Homecoming website.

The big homecoming will be held in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is a nationwide culture festival celebrating Historically black colleges and Universities across the nation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.