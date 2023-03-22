Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Franklin County Jail cited by state commission

Jail
Jail(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A report made by state inspectors ruled the Franklin County Jail to be out of compliance with regulations.

The report stated submitted complaints reviewed by the inspector revealed life safety training records failed to show staff received required quarterly training. Standards require staff is to be trained in fire, emergency, evacuation drills and location and use of equipment.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website. Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kendall Johnson
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is getting ready to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a...
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store

Latest News

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley is participating in Meals on Wheels' Mayor Mayhem.
Whitehouse mayor partners with Meals on Wheels to cheer up recipients
Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley is participating in Meals on Wheels' Mayor Mayhem.
WebXtra: Whitehouse mayor partners with Meals on Wheels to cheer up recipients
Kendall Johnson
Trial continues for Tyler man accused of planning murder
Jail
Wood County Jail removed from non-compliant list