Franklin County Jail cited by state commission

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A report made by state inspectors ruled the Franklin County Jail to be out of compliance with regulations.

The report stated submitted complaints reviewed by the inspector revealed life safety training records failed to show staff received required quarterly training. Standards require staff is to be trained in fire, emergency, evacuation drills and location and use of equipment.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website. Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

