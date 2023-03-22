Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fort Carson soldier along with four civilians identified in online child exploitation operation

(KKTV)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KWTX) - An Army soldier 10th Special Forces Command along with four civilians has been arrested in an online child exploitation operation in Fort Carson, Colorado.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division along with Homeland Security conducted the operation between March 17 and 18 resulting in five suspects being fully identified.

During the two-day operation, agents gained contact information and identification while the suspects were allegedly attempting to meet with an underage juvenile for sexual services at a predetermined location.

The military member was apprehended by Army CID and is being referred to the Department of the Army for prosecution.

“These predators exist in the community, and we want to send the message that we will do whatever it takes to bring them to justice,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan O’Connor, Rocky Mountain Field Office.

