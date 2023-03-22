City of Tyler repairs intersection railroad crossing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has fixed a railroad crossing that caused damage to a Tyler man’s vehicle.

Last week, Tony Maldanado spoke to KLTV about the damages done to his car caused by the faults in the road at the intersection of South Fleishel Avenue and South Beckham Avenue.

“Instead of people trying to figure out, well hey let me go a different way cause I don’t want to go through that bad crossing, well now we can go through the crossing and go immediately where I need to go, no repairs or no wrecks,” said Maldanado.

Construction workers were pouring asphalt on the railroad tracks and smoothing it out to repair uneven surface.

Maldanado says he has lived in the neighborhood for nine years and that the damage has been there ever since.

“We don’t have to go all the way around the neighborhood. My brother is coming in town Friday, and I am hoping it will be done by Friday,” said Maldanado.

Today, the Tyler City Council authorized the creation of a railroad database of the activity level on each rail line.

The plan includes creating a list that will outline and prioritize which railroad crossings need improvements.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.