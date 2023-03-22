Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Murchison issues boil water notice

(Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - Due to multiple water main breaks and loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Murchison public water system to notify all customers located north of SH 31 to boil their water prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Steven Hartley at 903-469-3710.

