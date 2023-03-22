Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City Council approves annual seal coat contract

On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to approve a $559,148.55 contract with L. S. Equipment Co. Inc for the 2023 seal coat project.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to approve a $559,148.55 contract with L. S. Equipment Co. Inc for the 2023 seal coat project.

The City prioritizes asphalt enhancement projects according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the City’s streets.

The 2023 seal coat project includes 12.58 lane miles of work on eight City streets.

“Sealcoating preserves asphalt and extends the life of our streets,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “The coating protects the asphalt from UV rays and sunlight that deteriorate the street’s surface.”

Seal Coat involves placing a layer of asphalt oil and a coarse aggregate layer.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2023 and be completed by August 2023.

The project is funded through the General Fund.

