Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kendall Johnson
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is getting ready to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a...
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store

Latest News

Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Trial continues for Tyler man accused of planning murder
Home Prices Down
Tyler realtor explains recent shift in housing prices
Gas Station Alcohol Sales
Gas Station Alcohol sales
Catalytic Converter Bill
Texas Legislature's Criminal Justice Committee passes bill aimed at catalytic converter theft
Marshall Pickleball
What’s the dill? Marshall Civic Center hosts pickleball games