Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy today with a chance for sprinkles or an isolated shower.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies across the area today, and as we’ve already seen, a few showers/sprinkles are possible. High temperatures this afternoon will be close to 70-degrees, and you can expect a breeze out of the south today. Tonight, we’ll only cool into the low 60s, the clouds helping to trap some heat in overnight. Wednesday we’ll see another chance for a few showers/light rain, but the chance does look slightly lower than today’s. We’ll hold onto the mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will top off in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Our next cold front and storm system arrive on Thursday/Friday, though there won’t be much of a cool down. Highs will remain in the 70s behind the front, and the severe weather potential looks quite low. We’ll likely see showers and storms with this system, but the timing of the system should help to limit the severe weather threat. Unlike our last couple of systems, it looks like this one will arrive overnight and early Friday, making for a wet morning drive and less of an evening of storms. We will not stay dry for long, as our next chance for storms looks like it will be the following Sunday. As always, we’ll keep you posted on any chances to the timing and severe weather possibility with these systems. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

