Trial begins for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Testimony began Tuesday in the criminal trial of a Tyler man who prosecutors say influenced a friend to stab a Kilgore woman to death in 2021.

Calvin Marcelus Anderson, 33, of Henderson, stabbed Lashekia Shardae Kenney to death in Kilgore on Sept. 2, 2021. Kendall Damaal Johnson, 35, is now accused of being the “mastermind” behind the brutal murder.

“What the truth is going to tell you, is at the end of the day, Kendall Johnson is guilty of murder just as if he had been the one holding the knife that night,” prosecution said.

Prosecution claims that Johnson’s story regarding the murder changed continuously throughout the investigation. Defense argued that this is not the case.

“We know that Kendall’s discussion with the police, it took hours, which we’ll see, he does tell a consistent story, (prosecution) even admits as much, the subtleties of any changes that occurred,” defense said.

Defense made the case that Anderson cannot be trusted as a result of his murder conviction.

“They want you to believe this solely based on the testimony of a murderer with nothing but self-interest and no remorse,” defense said. “What we’ll never know is why Calvin killed Lashekia.”

Prosecution has since called witnesses to the stand, including officers who responded to the scene of the crime. The trial is ongoing.

Our story on the trial of Calvin Anderson can be read here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.