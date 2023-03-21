Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tips to increase cyclists’ safety on East Texas roadways

Tips to increase cyclists' safety on East Texas roadways
By Lorena Rivas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Between 2017 and 2021, more than 900 cyclists died on Texas roads. TxDOT is working to lower those numbers.

TxDOT is launching “Be Safe, Drive Smart” campaign to encourage drivers to follow safety laws in light of a recent report that there was a 34-percent increase in pedestrian fatalities and a 58-percent increase in bicyclist deaths during that time.

In Tyler during that same time period, there were 114 pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities.

John Cobb, manager of Speed and Comfort in Tyler, says the number one thing a cyclist can do is to “Make sure they wear a helmet. If nothing else, wear a helmet.”

He said having flashing lights on your bicycle can also make a big difference.

“People tend to see that a lot more,” he noted.

Cobb said to bike with a group if possible instead of by yourself for visibility.

“Cars just come up on you so fast going over a hill that you just don’t see them,” he said. “You also learn how to drive straighter and how to be more aware of everything.”

TxDOT reminds drivers that they need to pass bikes at a safe distance. Read more bicycle and pedestrian safety tops here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead
DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
DPS says Mineola ISD bus driver crossed center line in crash

Latest News

Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces
Jacksonville native opens beauty school in her hometown
Jacksonville native opens beauty school in her hometown
Longview Library Follow Up
Longview library cancels lock-in due to unruly teens
Cavenders First Look
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store