Tips to increase cyclists’ safety on East Texas roadways

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Between 2017 and 2021, more than 900 cyclists died on Texas roads. TxDOT is working to lower those numbers.

TxDOT is launching “Be Safe, Drive Smart” campaign to encourage drivers to follow safety laws in light of a recent report that there was a 34-percent increase in pedestrian fatalities and a 58-percent increase in bicyclist deaths during that time.

In Tyler during that same time period, there were 114 pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities.

John Cobb, manager of Speed and Comfort in Tyler, says the number one thing a cyclist can do is to “Make sure they wear a helmet. If nothing else, wear a helmet.”

He said having flashing lights on your bicycle can also make a big difference.

“People tend to see that a lot more,” he noted.

Cobb said to bike with a group if possible instead of by yourself for visibility.

“Cars just come up on you so fast going over a hill that you just don’t see them,” he said. “You also learn how to drive straighter and how to be more aware of everything.”

TxDOT reminds drivers that they need to pass bikes at a safe distance. Read more bicycle and pedestrian safety tops here.

